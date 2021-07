Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has extended its condolences to the people and family of Haiti's president, who was shot dead in a brazen attack at his residence.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam conveyed the message during a regular briefing on Thursday.Choi said that South Korea hopes that the people of Haiti come together in the aftermath of the shocking assassination, adding that Seoul will work with the Haitian government and the international community toward restoring stability in the Caribbean nation.Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated by people described as "mercenaries" at his residence in the capital of Port-au-Prince on Wednesday, leading to the interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to declare a two-week state of emergency.