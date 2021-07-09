Blue Jays' Ryu Scores Season's 8th Win Against Orioles

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays nabbed his eighth win for the first half of the 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB) season in the final game against Baltimore Orioles.Taking the mound as the Blue Jays' starting pitcher, Ryu held the Orioles to a run on five hits in five innings in a 10 to 2 victory at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Wednesday. The left-hander struck out seven to match his season high and walked two.Ryu has slightly lowered his earned run average from three-point-65 to three-point-56.The Orioles are the only club that Ryu has beaten multiple times so far this year, racking up three wins.With his latest notch, Ryu rounds out the first half of the MLB season with eight wins and five losses.In the second half of the year following the All-Star break, which he will not attend, the South Korean pitcher will seek to break the current record of 14 wins in one season by a single player.