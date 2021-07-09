South Korean Athletes Pledge Best Performance in Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean athletes taking part in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics held an inaugural ceremony at Olympic Park in southern Seoul on Thursday and pledged to perform their best in the summer games kicking off on July 23.South Korea is sending a 354-member contingent to Tokyo that includes 232 athletes competing in 29 events.On Wednesday, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee tapped volleyball icon Kim Yeon-koung and teen swimming sensation Hwang Sun-woo as the country's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony.In opening remarks during Thursday's rally, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said he believes Team Korea will offer ray of hope to the Korean public weary of the protracted pandemic. He said that sports have power and sporting heroes have always emerged as heroes in troubled times.Kim said that whatever the outcome, the public will remember that the athletes gave their all and also expressed his hope that the Olympics will serve as an event of peace and reconciliation.Some 15-thousand athletes from 205 countries will compete in Tokyo in 33 events through August 8. Three-hundred-39 gold medals are up for grabs.