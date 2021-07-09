Belgian Amb. Being Recalled over 2nd Alleged Assault Case Involving Wife

Photo : YONHAP News

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès is reportedly recalling Belgian Ambassador to South Korea Peter Lescouhier “without further delay” after the diplomat’s wife became entangled in another case of assault.Politico reported on Wednesday that Minister Wilmès indicated her wish for Lescouhier’s immediate return, citing the ambassador’s responsibility to the host country and Brussels’ desire to maintain “excellent relations” with South Korea.The minister had already recalled Lescouhier after his wife was accused of slapping two clothing store employees in Yongsan district, Seoul, on April 9. She had ordered his term in South Korea to end “this summer,” saying “the current situation doesn’t allow him to further carry out his role in a serene way.”Belgian media outlet VRT said because of the latest incident, the ambassador is expected to return home even earlier.The second case took place on Monday when the ambassador’s wife became embroiled in a physical altercation with a street cleaner after the cleaner’s brush accidentally touched her. Both, however, were reported to have refused to take the matter further when police arrived at the scene.