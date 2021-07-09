Menu Content

S. Korean among IAEA Experts to Monitor Fukushima Water Release Plan

2021-07-08

S. Korean among IAEA Experts to Monitor Fukushima Water Release Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) has reportedly included a South Korean researcher in a group of experts who will monitor Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima power plant into the ocean. 

According to the diplomatic community on Thursday, the IAEA is at the final stages of forming an 11-member monitoring group and is expected to announce its decisions soon. 

Kim Hong-suk, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety (KINS), has reportedly been chosen as one of the inspectors, while experts from the U.S., France and China are also known to be among the group. 

Seoul has called on the IAEA to allow a South Korean to take part in the agency’s monitoring of the Fukushima water release plan, given its impact on the country. 

Meanwhile, Tokyo is known to still be unresponsive to Seoul’s call to form a bilateral consultative body to discuss the matter.
