The Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators at all venues in and around the Japanese capital due to a spike in coronavirus infections.Olympic organizers made the announcement on Thursday after a meeting involving the International Olympic Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and other groups responsible for the games.The upcoming games will be held at 42 competition venues across Japan, with most of them concentrated in four areas in Tokyo.The announcement followed the declaration of a state of emergency in the Tokyo area earlier in the day that will take effect from Monday and remain in place throughout the duration of the games.Japan had earlier planned to open the venues to a limited number of fans.The games, still branded as Tokyo 2020, are set to run July 23 to August 8.