Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party kicks off a three-day survey on Friday to pick six candidates to run in its presidential primary.The party will narrow eight contenders to six through the survey, reflecting 50 percent each from the public and party members.The DP will announce the top six candidates at 5 p.m. on Sunday.The party plans to pick its presidential candidate on September 5. If no candidate manages to secure a majority, a runoff election will be held on September 10.