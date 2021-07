Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that nothing has been decided in regards to a possible visit by President Moon Jae-in to Japan to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics.An official at the top office issued the position to KBS on Thursday when asked to comment on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's remarks earlier in the day.Suga said during a press conference that naturally, it would be a diplomatic courtesy for him to respond politely should Moon visit Tokyo for the Olympics.The comments came as a reply to a question on whether the prime minister has intent to hold summit talks if Moon visits Tokyo.On Wednesday, Seoul's top office said that nothing has been decided regarding Moon's visit to Japan, but it may consider the matter if the visit entails a productive summit.