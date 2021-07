Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean researcher will join a team set up by the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) to monitor Japan's planned release of treated radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear power plant.The Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Friday that South Korea has secured the minimum safety mechanism to protect its people as Kim Hong-suk, a nuclear expert from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety, will join the team.The government said that Kim's participation will ensure direct and indirect verification in the event Japan discharges the Fukushima plant water.It said it won't make any compromises on measures that could harm the health of its people.