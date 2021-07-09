Defense Ministry Team Unveils Interim Findings of Probe into NCO's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

A Defense Ministry probe team announced on Friday interim findings of its investigation into a noncommissioned officer who took her own life after allegedly receiving threats and provocations for filing a sexual harassment complaint.The team assessed that the deceased, surnamed Lee, committed suicide after the military failed to protect her and instead threatened her after she repeatedly filed her complaint.The probe team has indicted a master sergeant, surnamed Jang, for committing an indecent act by force and inflicting bodily injury. It also indicted a warrant officer and a senior master sergeant on charges of inflicting secondary trauma on the victim.The team has indicted without physical detention seven others for destroying evidence of Lee’s complaint and of submitting a false report to the Defense Ministry on Lee’s case.Investigators also decided to seek disciplinary action against a major in charge of information and communications with 15th Special Missions Wing for causing secondary trauma by spreading information about the victim's sexual harassment and against 15 others at the Air Force's Gender Equality Center for failing to protect the victim.The team is still investigating 12 other personnel regarding the case.