Defense Ministry to Set Up Investigative, Judicial Units on Sexual Assault

Photo : YONHAP News

The military plans to set up an investigative unit that will handle sexual assault cases as well as a judicial arm within the general military court tasked with sex crimes.The Defense Ministry announced such plans meant to root out sexual assault within the military as it announced on Friday the interim findings of its probe into the suicide of a noncommissioned Air Force officer who was sexually harassed by a colleague.The ministry will also set up regulations on penalizing those that inflict secondary trauma on victims of sex crimes and enhance its court-appointed lawyer system for such victims.It will also consider establishing an organization modeled after the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office(SAPRO), which is responsible for oversight of the U.S. Defense Department's sexual assault policy.