Moon Calls Quarantine Review Mtg as Metro Area to Enter Top Distancing Level

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called a meeting with officials on Monday to conduct a special inspection of quarantine measures in the Seoul metropolitan area.This comes after the government announced enforcement of the highest Level Four social distancing for the capital region for two weeks starting from Monday.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said on Friday that heads of local governments in the metro area, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung and Incheon Mayor Park Nam-choon, will attend.Also taking part in the meeting are Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol, ​Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol and head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, Jeong Eun-kyeong.A key official from the top office said the president is expected to check up on special quarantine measures drawn up by relevant ministries and affected local governments in a bid to swiftly curb the virus' resurgence.