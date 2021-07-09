Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Schools in Capital Region to Revert to Online Learning Next Week

Write: 2021-07-09 11:55:15Update: 2021-07-09 14:27:41

Schools in Capital Region to Revert to Online Learning Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Schools in the Seoul metropolitan area will revert to online learning for all grades starting next week, as the region enters the most stringent Level Four social distancing.  

The Education Ministry announced on Friday the transition will occur from Wednesday to allow time for adjustments, but those that already have a system in place can take relevant steps when Level Four takes effect on Monday.

The ministry added that when students are required to come to school, such as for final exams or for COVID-19 vaccination instructions for third-year high school students, attendance will be permitted, adhering to distancing measures.

As the summer break is scheduled to begin after mid-July, online learning is expected to last for a maximum of two weeks.

Meanwhile, after-school programs or emergency child care services will be offered at elementary schools and kindergartens.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >