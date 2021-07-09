Schools in Capital Region to Revert to Online Learning Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Schools in the Seoul metropolitan area will revert to online learning for all grades starting next week, as the region enters the most stringent Level Four social distancing.The Education Ministry announced on Friday the transition will occur from Wednesday to allow time for adjustments, but those that already have a system in place can take relevant steps when Level Four takes effect on Monday.The ministry added that when students are required to come to school, such as for final exams or for COVID-19 vaccination instructions for third-year high school students, attendance will be permitted, adhering to distancing measures.As the summer break is scheduled to begin after mid-July, online learning is expected to last for a maximum of two weeks.Meanwhile, after-school programs or emergency child care services will be offered at elementary schools and kindergartens.