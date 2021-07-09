Menu Content

Lee Jae-sung Signs 3-year Contract with Mainz in Bundesliga

Write: 2021-07-09 12:14:14Update: 2021-07-09 13:35:02

Lee Jae-sung Signs 3-year Contract with Mainz in Bundesliga

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean footballer Lee Jae-sung will join the club, Mainz, based near Frankfurt, in the first division of the Bundesliga, the top tier of the German pro football league.

Mainz announced on its website on Friday that the 28-year-old signed a three-year contract with the team. This comes as Lee’s contract expired last month with Holstein Kiel in the second division of Bundesliga.  

The team’s sports director, Christian Heidel, said Lee has been a defining player in the second division of Bundesliga for the past three seasons. He said Lee is an intelligent player who moves well between the lines offensively and is a goal threat in the box as well as a passionate tackler. Lee, for his part, said his dream to play in the first division of the league has come true. 

After leaving the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in 2018, Lee played for Holstein Kiel for three seasons during which he scored 23 goals and 25 assists in 104 matches.  

Mainz has consistently fared well in Bundesliga. Last season, the club ranked 12th in the league.
