Gov't to Enforce Toughest Level 4 Social Distancing for Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will transition Seoul and surrounding regions into the new social distancing scheme starting on Monday, applying the highest Level Four.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday, that will mean private gatherings will remain limited to four people until 6 p.m., after which the cap will only permit up to two people.No exemption will be given to those who have completed COVID-19 vaccinations.Public events and street rallies are prohibited, while up to 49 people consisting of only immediate family members and relatives are allowed to attend weddings or funerals.Nightlife venues, including clubs and bars, will temporarily shut down, while other multipurpose facilities, such as restaurants and coffee shops, will remain restricted to operate until 10 p.m.Spectators will not be allowed to watch sports games at arenas, while lodging facilities will be limited to take a maximum two-thirds of reservations and required to halt special events for guests.All schools will revert to online learning from Wednesday to allow time for adjustments, and religious services will only air or broadcast virtually without any congregation.With the exception of the manufacturing sector, businesses are advised to adopt distancing measures, such as having 30 percent of employees work from home.