Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gallup Poll Also Shows PPP Outracing DP, 1st Time in Nearly 5 Years

Write: 2021-07-09 13:34:46Update: 2021-07-09 16:51:19

Gallup Poll Also Shows PPP Outracing DP, 1st Time in Nearly 5 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

A Gallup Korea survey has shown the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) surpassing the popularity of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), joining a trend identified by four other pollsters earlier.  

The survey of one-thousand adults from Tuesday to Thursday found that 32 percent of respondents supported the PPP, the same as the previous week. 

The DP, which also garnered a 32 percent approval the previous week, saw the figure slip by one percentage point to 31 percent.

This is the first time that the conservative faction led in a Gallup poll against the liberal party since the second week of October, 2016, amid public outrage over an influence-peddling scandal under the then incumbent Park Geun-hye administration 

Meanwhile, 38 percent of respondents positively evaluated President Moon Jae-in's handling of state affairs, against 53 percent who gave a negative assessment.

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >