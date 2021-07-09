Gallup Poll Also Shows PPP Outracing DP, 1st Time in Nearly 5 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

A Gallup Korea survey has shown the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) surpassing the popularity of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), joining a trend identified by four other pollsters earlier.The survey of one-thousand adults from Tuesday to Thursday found that 32 percent of respondents supported the PPP, the same as the previous week.The DP, which also garnered a 32 percent approval the previous week, saw the figure slip by one percentage point to 31 percent.This is the first time that the conservative faction led in a Gallup poll against the liberal party since the second week of October, 2016, amid public outrage over an influence-peddling scandal under the then incumbent Park Geun-hye administrationMeanwhile, 38 percent of respondents positively evaluated President Moon Jae-in's handling of state affairs, against 53 percent who gave a negative assessment.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.