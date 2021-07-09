Gov't Announces Ordinance on Penalties for Fatal Industrial Accident Law

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has released an enforcement ordinance for a new law on punishing corporate management for failing to prevent serious disasters, slated to take effect in January.The government on Friday categorized 24 types of diseases covered under the Act on the Penalties for Fatal Industrial Accidents, most of which involve chemical materials, such as acute poisoning, oxygen deficiency and heatstroke.Roads, bridges for railroads, libraries, day care centers and nursing homes were included as public facilities subject to the new law. Traditional markets and indoor parking lots were excluded to alleviate burden on small business owners.The ordinance, however, does not provide any detail on the scope of budget which management should spend to meet the new safety and health care requirements. It only stipulates that if businesses do not fulfill their responsibility, those responsible will face at least a year in prison or a fine of up to one billion won.The new law does not cover occupational cancer, musculoskeletal, brain and cardiovascular diseases, which labor groups repeatedly said should be included.The country's two major umbrella unions slammed the new ordinance, while business lobbies voiced concerns over confusion in the workplace.