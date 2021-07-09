PPP Chief Suggests Abolishing the Unification Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Lee Jun-seok has floated the idea of abolishing the Unification Ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs.Appearing on a local radio program on Friday, Lee said the conservative camp conventionally supports a smaller government. Noting South Korea has 17 to 18 government ministries, he said this is excessive compared with other countries.The PPP chief then proposed dissolving the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family or the Unification Ministry.Lee explained that there may be inefficiencies as unification and security exist in the larger framework of diplomacy, handled by the Foreign Ministry. He added that the presidential office and the state spy agency have also generally handled cross-border issues.Unification Minister Lee In-young, when asked to comment on Lee's remarks, responded by asking whether the views reflect the opposition party's official position. If that is the case, the minister said it would be greatly unfortunate.