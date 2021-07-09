Pres. Moon Welcomes Visiting US Congressional Delegation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in hosted a visiting U.S. delegation from the Congressional Study Group on Korea (CSGK) at his office Friday morning.Moon said he cannot forget the hospitality shown by congressional members during his U.S. visit in May. He said the visit to Korea by the bipartisan delegation - which follows a group of senators' visit last month - demonstrates the importance of the bilateral alliance.The meeting at the top office was attended by eight Republicans and Democrats, including joint chairs of the study group Representatives Ami Bera and Young Kim as well as the president of The Korea Society Thomas Byrne.Moon said the May summit with President Joe Biden is opening up a new chapter for a more comprehensive strategic alliance and cooperation between the allies, and thanked the congressional members for their support.Moving forward, the president asked for more interest and support from the U.S. Congress so that they can further enhance their alliance and bring about lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.The CSGK is a bipartisan study group on Korea created within the U.S. Congress that officially launched in 2018. Some 50 House members and senators are listed as members of the group.