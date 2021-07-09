S. Korean Firms Expand Remote Working amid Virus Surge

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's leading businesses are taking measures to accommodate tighter social distancing protocols such as telecommuting and banning outside corporate meetings amid a surge in new infections in the Asian nation.SK Group's holding company SK Inc., mobile unit SK Telecom and Supex Council, the top decision making body for the South Korean conglomerate, notified all of their employees to work from home through next week.Affiliates of LG Group will raise the ratio of its staff working from home from 40 to 50 percent, while Samsung Electronics will step-up that rate to upwards of 30 percent.Lotte Group will ordered more than 40 percent of its employees to work from home or from remote locations, while Hanwha Group will mandate remote working for a third of its labor force.E-commerce giant Coupang has also raised its work-from-home ratio from 75 to 90 percent.Companies are also discouraging their staff from attending meetings or meals outside their premises. Samsung Electronics has banned face-to-face corporate meetings, while LG Electronics has put restrictions on business trips.