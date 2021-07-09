'S. Korea on Track to Hit New COVID-19 Record for 3rd Day in Row'

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities project the country will likely hit yet another record high in daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday.Kwon Jun-wook, the deputy commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), made the projection in a Friday briefing, saying a fourth wave of the pandemic is in full swing and that it is highly likely the nation will see more cases onward than before.New cases to be confirmed on Saturday are also on track to outnumber the cases announced on Friday, Kwon said.Earlier, authorities said one-thousand-316 cases were confirmed throughout Thursday, marking the second day in a row that the country replaced its COVID-19 record.Kwon said even if vaccination proceeds, a spike in infections could offset its effect with the emergence of “breakthrough” infections or affecting those vaccinated but still without antibodies and noted the importance of coping with the current wave.Saturday's tally is set to be announced at 9:30 a.m.