Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

'S. Korea on Track to Hit New COVID-19 Record for 3rd Day in Row'

Write: 2021-07-09 18:47:52Update: 2021-07-09 19:01:37

'S. Korea on Track to Hit New COVID-19 Record for 3rd Day in Row'

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities project the country will likely hit yet another record high in daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday. 

Kwon Jun-wook, the deputy commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), made the projection in a Friday briefing, saying a fourth wave of the pandemic is in full swing and that it is highly likely the nation will see more cases onward than before. 

New cases to be confirmed on Saturday are also on track to outnumber the cases announced on Friday, Kwon said. 

Earlier, authorities said one-thousand-316 cases were confirmed throughout Thursday, marking the second day in a row that the country replaced its COVID-19 record. 

Kwon said even if vaccination proceeds, a spike in infections could offset its effect with the emergence of “breakthrough” infections or affecting those vaccinated but still without antibodies and noted the importance of coping with the current wave.

Saturday's tally is set to be announced at 9:30 a.m.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >