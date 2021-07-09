Gov't Sticking to Plan to Inoculate Those in 20s, 30s from Mid-August

Photo : KBS News

The government plans to begin vaccinating those in their 20s and 30s no earlier than mid-August as planned despite calls for priority inoculation for the age group amid the fourth pandemic wave.Deputy head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Kwon Jun-wook relayed the stance in response to a question during a media briefing on Friday.Kwon said the government plans to swiftly inoculate those in their 50s in late July through August before opening up sign-ups for those in their 40s and younger starting in mid-August.Noting that the goal of COVID-19 vaccination is to minimize damage from the virus and curb infections, he said the government is accordingly prioritizing older people, those with underlying conditions and those taking care of patients.Meanwhile, the government will receive reservations from those aged 55 to 59 for their first shots of COVID-19 vaccine from Monday.