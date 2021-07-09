Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Childcare Centers in Seoul Metro Area to Be Closed from Monday

Write: 2021-07-09 19:00:33Update: 2021-07-09 19:03:35

Childcare Centers in Seoul Metro Area to Be Closed from Monday

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Childcare centers in the greater Seoul area will be closed from Monday, as the most stringent distancing level takes effect for the region. 

The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Friday confirmed the plan to enforce the compulsory closure of childcare centers in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province as outlined by the initially announced protocols for the new distancing scheme. 

The greater capital region had postponed transitioning into the new four-tiered distancing system by two weeks until Wednesday of next week. 

However, earlier on Friday, the government announced a change of plan. The Seoul metro area will switch to the new system from Monday, kicking off with the most stringent Level 4 rules for two weeks. 

“Emergency childcare service” at childcare centers in the region will still be available but will be provided for limited hours and dates, with the number of teachers at those institutes required to be minimized.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >