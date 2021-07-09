Heat Advisories Issued for Most Parts of S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Heat wave alerts have been issued for most parts of the country including Seoul on Saturday.As of 10 a.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued a heat wave warning for Daegu and Damyang and Gurye in South Jeolla Province and advisories for most other areas including Seoul, Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Incheon and Jeju Island.A warning is issued when daytime highs are forecast to exceed 35 degrees Celsius for at least two days and an advisory is issued when peak temperatures are expected above 33 degrees for two or more days.Some regions will also experience tropical nights, which is when the mercury stays above 25 degrees after 6 p.m.Some parts of the country will see sporadic showers accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning due to atmospheric instability.Heavy downpours with as much as 120 millimeters of rain could fall in some areas in the early hours of Sunday, as the KMA advises people to look out for rain advisories.