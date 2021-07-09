Belgian Ambassador, Wife Leave S. Korea after Assault Incidents

Photo : KBS News

Belgian Ambassador to South Korea Peter Lescouhier and his wife returned home Friday, according to a Foreign Ministry official in Seoul.The ambassador's wife, Xiang Xueqiu, has been involved in two alleged assault cases in Korea. In April, she was questioned by police for slapping a clothing store employee and hitting the head of another employee. Police dropped the case on the grounds of diplomatic immunity and because the victims did not want to pursue punishment.Then earlier this week, she was involved in an altercation with a street cleaner at a Seoul park. The case was closed as the two sides settled the matter.In May following the first incident, Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes ordered the ambassador to leave his post this summer. Foreign media have reported that he was told to return "without further delay" after the second incident became known.The ambassador took office in July 2018.