IOC Chief Promises Athletes a Global Digital Audience

Photo : YONHAP News

President of the International Olympic Committee(IOC) Thomas Bach has said that athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics need not feel alone in the stadiums as billions of people around the world will be glued to their screens and hopefully they can feel the support.The remark comes as organizers decided the Tokyo Games would take place without spectators as a COVID-19 resurgence forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital city.In a video message to athletes posted on the IOC website, Bach said the decision to ban spectators was a difficult one but necessary to ensure a safe Olympics and he hoped that we all agree the most important thing is that the Games are happening.He said the Olympics will be under very different circumstances this year, but assured the athletes that there will be a global digital audience.The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year due to the pandemic, will kick off on July 23.