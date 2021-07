Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' newly released "Permission to Dance" has debuted at number one on iTunes top songs charts in 92 regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia.According to Big Hit Music, the band's management agency, the music video for the song released at 1 p.m. Friday hit ten million views on YouTube in 39 minutes and has so far reached 62 million views as of 9 a.m. Saturday."Permission to Dance" is an upbeat dance-pop track co-written with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.The message of the song is about letting go and needing no permission to dance as the music video portrays a post-coronvirus era where everyone dances freely.