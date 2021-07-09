Korea Foundation Receiving Candidates for KF Award on Public Diplomacy

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Foundation is receiving recommendations for candidates, either individuals or groups, who have made contributions to promoting South Korea overseas.The winner will receive 20-thousand dollars in prize money. If that person is not based in Korea, he or she will also be flown to Korea for a free week-long stay with one other person of their choice.Candidates include those whose activities involve Korean studies, Korea-related policy research, personnel and cultural exchanges or diplomacy, through which they have enhanced Korea's profile on the world stage.The foundation has been granting the award every other year since 2008.Past recipients include professors and think tank heads from various countries.Applications will close on July 23 and the winner will be announced in August with a ceremony held in October.For more details, go to the Korea Foundation's web page at kf.or.kr.