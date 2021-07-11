S. Korea Reports 1,324 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported one-thousand-324 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, staying in the 13-hundreds for the third day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that the newly confirmed cases raised the country's accumulated caseload to 168-thousand-46.The daily figure slightly decreased from the previous day after setting fresh records for three straight days. The drop is partly attributed to fewer tests over the weekend.Of the new cases detected throughout Saturday, one-thousand-280 are local transmissions and 44 are from overseas.Over 75 percent or 964 cases of domestic infections came from the capital region including 501 in Seoul and 399 in Gyeonggi Province.Other parts of the nation reported 316 cases, surpassing 300 for the first time in about six months.Five more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-43.Amid the spike, the government is set to enforce the highest Level Four social distancing in the greater metro area from Monday for two weeks.