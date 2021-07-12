Menu Content

S. Korea to Accept COVID-19 Vaccine Reservations for Those in Late 50s

Write: 2021-07-11 12:20:11Update: 2021-07-11 13:43:51

S. Korea to Accept COVID-19 Vaccine Reservations for Those in Late 50s

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, South Korea will begin accepting reservations for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from people aged 55 to 59.

According to health authorities, more than three-point-52 million people in the age group may make reservations for their vaccination by Saturday.

The inoculation will begin on July 26 through August 7 at 13-thousand medical institutions across the nation.

The nation will also begin to inoculate about 70-thousand military conscripts with the Pfizer vaccine from Monday.

Starting Tuesday, Seoul and Gyeonggi Province will begin their own vaccinations amid spikes in infections in the capital region.

The city and provincial governments plan to inoculate employees at cram schools, delivery workers and street cleaners first, in order to contain the spread.

Some 380-thousand teachers and care workers at daycare centers, kindergartens and elementary schools will also begin to receive Pfizer vaccines from Tuesday.
