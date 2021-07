Photo : KBS News

South Korea ranked third in a ranking of the world's most powerful passports, offering access to 191 countries without a visa in advance.According to the 2021 Henley Passport Index, which ranks countries based on their freedom of access to other countries, South Korean passport holders can travel freely to 191 countries and territories without a prior visa. The German passport is tied for third.South Korea fell to 13th in 2013 in the ranking, but stayed near the top since 2018.Japan maintained the top spot, giving access to 193 destinations visa-free, followed by Singapore.Henley & Partners said the compilation of the index is simple, but the reality is different if coronavirus limitations are taken into account.