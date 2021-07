Photo : KBS News

South Korean shipbuilders won 13-year high orders in the first half of this year.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, South Korean shipbuilders' new orders amounted to ten-point-88 million compensated gross tons (CGT) in the first six months of the year.That accounts for 44 percent of 24-point-five million CGTs in global orders during the cited period.It represents a surge of 724 percent from a year earlier and a rise of 183 percent from the first half of 2019.The tally also marks the largest first-half figure in 13 years after the local shipbuilders witnessed a boom in the industry between 2006 and 2008.A ministry official projected that local shipbuilders will continue to secure new orders and post a strong performance in the second half as well.