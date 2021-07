Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) will hold a meeting on Sunday to decide on whether to suspend the ongoing baseball season after coronavirus cases were reported in the clubs.The general managers of the ten clubs will attend the emergency meeting of the KBO executive committee in southern Seoul. Those currently in the greater Seoul area will attend the meeting in person, while those outside the area for games will take part online.The meeting comes as two members of the Doosan Bears and three from the NC Dinos tested positive for COVID-19, with their games scheduled for Thursday through Saturday cancelled.The infections also canceled games of other teams who recently faced the two teams.NC and Doosan plan to call for suspending the league as the KBO is scheduled to have an Olympic break from next Monday to August 9.