Domestic

S. Korea Set to Enforce Highest Level 4 Social Distancing in Capital Area

Write: 2021-07-11 14:38:55Update: 2021-07-11 14:43:54

S. Korea Set to Enforce Highest Level 4 Social Distancing in Capital Area

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will enforce the toughest Level Four social distancing measures in the greater metro area for two weeks from Monday amid a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Under the Level Four in the four-tier distancing scheme, private gatherings of up to four people are allowed until 6 p.m., after which only two people are allowed – no exemptions will be given to even gatherings of immediate family members. 

Public events and demonstrations are banned in the capital area, while up to 49 people consisting of only immediate family members and relatives are allowed to attend weddings or funerals.

Nighttime entertainment facilities, including clubs and bars, will be banned, while restaurants and coffee shops will be allowed to operate until 10 p.m.

Schools in the capital area will switch to online classes, while in-person religious services will be banned.
