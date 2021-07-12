Menu Content

Toughest Social Distancing Measures Take Effect in Capital Area

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea began enforcing the toughest Level Four social distancing measures in the greater metro area on Monday amid a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

Seoul, nearby Gyeonggi Province and Incheon will be under Level Four in the four-tier scheme for the next two weeks until July 25.

Private gatherings of up to four people are allowed until 6 p.m., after which only two people are allowed. There are no exemptions, even for gatherings of immediate family members, except for those who cohabitate. 

Public events and demonstrations are banned in the capital area, while up to 49 people consisting of only immediate family members and relatives are allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

Nighttime entertainment facilities, including clubs and bars, must shut down for the two-week period, while restaurants and coffee shops will be allowed to operate until 10 p.m.

Sport games cannot host spectators, while accommodations are allowed a capacity of two-thirds and banned from hosting any parties and events. 
 
Schools in the capital area will switch to online classes only, while in-person religious services will be banned.
