The registration of preliminary candidates for next year's presidential election has begun.The National Election Commission(NEC) started to receive applications for preliminary candidates on Monday, which is 240 days before the March 2022 presidential election. The registration period will run through February 12 next year.After registration, candidates are allowed to officially start their campaigns by setting up an office and hiring up to ten paid employees.The registered candidates can also canvass by phone, text or email, and publish a book of their election pledges.Each candidate can collect up to two-point-57 billion won in donations for their presidential campaigns.