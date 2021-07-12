Menu Content

S. Korea Expresses Strong Regret over Japan's Leak of Talks on Possible Summit

Write: 2021-07-12 08:47:44Update: 2021-07-12 10:21:18

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has expressed strong regrets over the "unilateral" leak by Japan of ongoing talks between the two nations on a possible bilateral summit during the Tokyo Olympics.

A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said on Sunday that the two nations have been engaging in close talks through a diplomatic channel on ways to use the Olympics to resolve pending bilateral issues. 

The official said it is true that the two sides reviewed the possibility of a summit between President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the premise that it will create momentum for the resolution of pending issues and proper formalities will be observed.

The official then expressed strong regrets over the fact that Japanese media outlets unilaterally leaked the content of the consultations between the countries' diplomatic authorities, citing Japanese officials, and they did so from Japan's perspective. 

The official added that it would be difficult to continue talks under the circumstances, calling for Tokyo to respond "prudently."

The official's remarks came after Japanese media reports that Seoul and Tokyo were in dialogue over Moon's possible visit to Japan to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics and a summit with Suga.
