S. Korea Heightens Social Distancing in Military to Level 4

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has tightened social distancing within the military to Level Four, restricting vacations, off-base trips and outsiders' visits.The Defense Ministry said on Monday that the enhanced distancing will take effect for all bases nationwide from Monday through July 25.The move comes as the government placed the greater metro area under the highest Level Four for two weeks from Monday.Under the enhanced measures, service members will be banned from off-base trips and meeting visitors whether or not they are vaccinated.In areas outside the capital region and where no COVID-19 cases have occurred for the past seven days, soldiers will be allowed to leave base with the approval of general-level commanders.Vacations are not banned in principle, but only ten percent of members of a unit will be allowed to go on holiday at the same time.The ministry also ordered military units to cancel or postpone all private gatherings and banned in-person religious services.