N. Korea Criticizes US for Using Humanitarian Aid for Political Purposes

North Korea's Foreign Ministry accused the United States of using humanitarian aid to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs by linking it to human rights.The ministry issued the criticism on Monday in an article by Kang Hyon-chol, a senior researcher at the Association for the Promotion of International Economic and Technological Exchange.In the article published on the ministry's website, Kang said that many countries have been left with a bitter taste after placing hope in U.S. aid and humanitarian assistance.The article comes amid a report that the U.S. may consider offering COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea as humanitarian aid.The North Korean researcher said U.S. aid is nothing but a tool to realize its political and economic dominance over other countries.The article appears to have indicated the North's position that it will reject all humanitarian aid from the U.S. including vaccines as long as the U.S. raises the human rights issue.