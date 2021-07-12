S. Korea Reports 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported eleven-hundred new COVID-19 cases on Monday, staying over one-thousand for the sixth straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that the newly confirmed cases raised the country's accumulated caseload to 169-thousand-146.The daily figure dropped by 224 from the previous day, apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend. It marks the largest Sunday tally since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.It also marks the first time daily infections have stayed over one-thousand for six consecutive days.Of the new cases detected throughout Sunday, one-thousand-63 are local transmissions and 37 are from overseas.Over 72 percent, or 775 cases, of domestic infections came from the capital region including 402 in Seoul and 322 in Gyeonggi Province. Other parts of the nation reported 288 cases.One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-44. The COVID-19 fatality rate for the nation stands at one-point-21 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by seven to 138.