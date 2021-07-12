Menu Content

Economy

S. Korea's Exports Rise 14.1% in First 10 Days of July

Write: 2021-07-12 09:58:37Update: 2021-07-12 10:37:26

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports rose by over 14 percent on-year in the first ten days of July. 

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 15-point-one billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 14-point-one percent from a year earlier. 

Average daily exports also grew by 21-point-two percent, with the number of working days decreasing by half a day from the same period last year. 

Shipments of semiconductors and autos rose 15-point-six percent and 19-point-three percent, respectively, while exports of petroleum products soared 54-point-two percent.

The nation witnessed growth in exports to most of its key trading partners, with shipments to the United States rising 32-point-two percent and the European Union nearly 27 percent.

Imports increased 33-point-three percent on-year to 19 billion dollars during the cited period.
