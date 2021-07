Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Sunday narrowed down its presidential contenders to six in the first round of its party primary.The party's election management committee announced that the six contenders are former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung, former Prime Ministers Chung Sye-kyun and Lee Nak-yon, and Reps. Park Yong-jin and Kim Du-kwan.Gangwon Province Governor Choi Moon-soon and South Chungcheong Province Governor Yang Seung-jo did not make the cut.The ruling party conducted two opinion polls from Friday to Sunday on party members and the general public to pick the top six contenders.The party did not reveal the contenders’ rankings or shares of the vote.