Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Moon, Ruling Party See Boost in Approval Ratings

Write: 2021-07-12 10:38:50Update: 2021-07-12 14:27:42

Pres. Moon, Ruling Party See Boost in Approval Ratings

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey has found that President Moon Jae-in's approval rating recovered to the 40-percent range for the first time in 18 weeks. 

In a poll of some two-thousand-500 adults nationwide conducted from last Monday to Friday, Realmeter said 41-point-one percent thought Moon was doing a good job, up three-point-three percentage points from the previous week. It marks the first time the approval rating for the president exceeded 40 percent since March.

Fifty-four-point-nine percent gave a negative assessment of Moon, down three-point-two percentage points from the previous week.   

Meanwhile, public support for the ruling Democratic Party(DP) also saw a boost. Its approval rating came to 32-point-nine percent, up three-point-three percentage points from the previous week. The last time the DP saw its approval rating in the 30-percent range was six weeks ago. 

The main opposition People Power Party saw its rating slip point-six percentage points to 37-point-one percent.

The survey commissioned by local cable network YTN had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >