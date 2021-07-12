Pres. Moon, Ruling Party See Boost in Approval Ratings

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey has found that President Moon Jae-in's approval rating recovered to the 40-percent range for the first time in 18 weeks.In a poll of some two-thousand-500 adults nationwide conducted from last Monday to Friday, Realmeter said 41-point-one percent thought Moon was doing a good job, up three-point-three percentage points from the previous week. It marks the first time the approval rating for the president exceeded 40 percent since March.Fifty-four-point-nine percent gave a negative assessment of Moon, down three-point-two percentage points from the previous week.Meanwhile, public support for the ruling Democratic Party(DP) also saw a boost. Its approval rating came to 32-point-nine percent, up three-point-three percentage points from the previous week. The last time the DP saw its approval rating in the 30-percent range was six weeks ago.The main opposition People Power Party saw its rating slip point-six percentage points to 37-point-one percent.The survey commissioned by local cable network YTN had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.