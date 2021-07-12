Ex-Chief Prosecutor Heartbroken When He Thinks about 2 Former Presidents

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential hopeful and former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl says he’s heartbroken when he thinks of former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, who are behind bars for corruption following investigations that he headed.Yoon made the remark in an interview with a local media outlet on Friday, adding that he is deeply sorry to anyone who has suffered because of him, regardless of the reason.He then stressed that, while carrying out investigations, prosecutors must always have the utmost consideration for those who are affected by the inquiries.However, Yoon made clear that granting pardons to the former presidents must be carried out through national consensus, adding that it is not appropriate to make the issue a campaign pledge.On various suspicions surrounding his wife, Kim Keon-hee, Yoon said if groundless accusations are made for the sake of slander, the public will pass judgment on its own, even without him providing an explanation.He then stressed that he wouldn’t have declared his bid to run for president if he didn’t have confidence in himself.