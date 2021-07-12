Ex-DP Chief Lee Sees Jump in Support on Presidential Favorability Poll

Photo : YONHAP News

Support for former ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Nak-yon saw a boost among leading hopefuls for next year's presidential election, as his top competitors had their leads narrow.According to a Korea Society Opinion and Institute survey conducted on some one-thousand adults across the nation on Friday and Saturday, 18-point-one percent of respondents said Lee is the most suitable figure, up five-point-nine percentage points from last week.Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl and Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung maintained their lead, with 29-point-nine percent of the surveyed picking Yoon and 26-point-nine percent opting for Lee.Compared to last week, Yoon’s approval rating slipped one-and-a-half percentage points and Lee’s three-point-four percentage points.With the jump in favorability, the former DP chief Lee saw the gap between him and the Gyeonggi governor tighten from 18-point-one percentage points to eight-point-eight percentage points.Meanwhile, former People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Yoo Seong-min came in fourth, followed by former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, PPP lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo and former Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.