Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ex-DP Chief Lee Sees Jump in Support on Presidential Favorability Poll

Write: 2021-07-12 11:18:51Update: 2021-07-12 14:52:14

Ex-DP Chief Lee Sees Jump in Support on Presidential Favorability Poll

Photo : YONHAP News

Support for former ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Nak-yon saw a boost among leading hopefuls for next year's presidential election, as his top competitors had their leads narrow.  

According to a Korea Society Opinion and Institute survey conducted on some one-thousand adults across the nation on Friday and Saturday, 18-point-one percent of respondents said Lee is the most suitable figure, up five-point-nine percentage points from last week. 

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl and Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung maintained their lead, with 29-point-nine percent of the surveyed picking Yoon and 26-point-nine percent opting for Lee. 

Compared to last week, Yoon’s approval rating slipped one-and-a-half percentage points and Lee’s three-point-four percentage points. 

With the jump in favorability, the former DP chief Lee saw the gap between him and the Gyeonggi governor tighten from 18-point-one percentage points to eight-point-eight percentage points. 

Meanwhile, former People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Yoo Seong-min came in fourth, followed by former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, PPP lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo and former Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong.

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >