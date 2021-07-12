Gov't to Ban Entry of S. Korean Travelers without Negative COVID-19 Test Results

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is reinforcing entry restrictions amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, banning South Korean nationals from entering the country if they do not have confirmation of a negative PCR test.According to air industry sources on Monday, the Transport Ministry notified airlines that South Korean passengers without test result documents will not be allowed to board their flight. The new rules will take effect on Thursday.Since February, foreigners have been required to submit a document showing negative results to a COVID-19 test to enter the country, but South Korean nationals without such proof were allowed to enter as long as they agreed to a 14-day quarantine at a state facility.However, amid growing concerns over a rise in Delta variant cases, the government last week began restricting arrivals of South Koreans from Indonesia who didn't have negative COVID-19 test results. Now, the rule is set to apply to all travelers holding South Korean passports.