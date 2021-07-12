Yoon Seok-youl Registers as Preliminary Presidential Candidate

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl on Monday registered as a preliminary candidate for next year's presidential race, the first to do so among potential candidates to represent the opposition.Lee Seok-joon, a former minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, who is a member of Yoon's camp, submitted the application to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Yoon's behalf.Through his spokesperson, Yoon pledged to create a country together with the public where fairness and common sense are set right, before expressing pride in the country built through people's blood and sweat.The registration period, which began on Monday, will run through February 12. Those registered can set up a campaign office, hire up to ten paid employees and publish their election pledges.Preliminary candidates and political party primary candidates are allowed to form a supporters' association and collect up to two-point-57 billion won, or five percent of 51-point-39 billion won, the cap on campaign spending.