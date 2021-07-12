Fmr Prosecutor-General Mentions Fielding Single Candidate with Ex-BAI Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition presidential contender Yoon Seok-youl has floated the possibility of fielding a single candidate with former head of the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) Choe Jae-hyeong in the run-up to next year's election.In an interview with a local media outlet on Monday, Yoon said he is prepared to make any decision if it means securing a change in power at the top office, including working with Choe.The former top prosecutor, seemingly confident as the leading opposition darling, said he will lead spearhead efforts to unseat the incumbent administration.It, however, remains uncertain whether Yoon and Choe will arrive at such an arrangement, as Yoon has been tepid about joining the main opposition People Power Party(PPP). Choe, who currently has less public support, on the other hand, is viewed as more likely to join.Choe, who has expressed his intent to enter politics, told reporters on Monday that he would like to be assessed as himself, and not as an alternative to Yoon. He added that he will give more thought to working with the former prosecutor-general.