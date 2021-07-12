Propaganda Outlet Slams Claims N. Korea behind Cyberattacks on S. Korean Agencies

Photo : Getty Images Bank

North Korea's propaganda outlet has refuted claims that Pyongyang is behind a series of cyberattacks that targeted South Korean state-run agencies.The North's Uriminzokkiri website on Monday said claims that the North has regularly conducted indiscriminate cyberattacks against the South and that a North Korean group is behind recent attacks lack logic and are outrageous.The website accused the South's conservative political party and media outlets, which it referred to as fanatics who hold antagonism towards its people, of nonsensical plotting.It also claimed that some of the actual perpetrators of past hacking activities deliberately left stolen pseudonyms or methods from the North to suggest that the regime was behind the attacks.South Korea's National Intelligence Service(NIS) reported to parliament on Friday that the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute(KAERI) was exposed to a cyberattack, likely perpetrated by North Korea, for 12 days.The spy agency said a separate investigation is under way after Korea Aerospace Industries(KAI) was also allegedly a target of a cyberattack.