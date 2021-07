Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's Olympic football team will play Argentina and France in its final warm-up matches ahead of the Tokyo Games.The match against Argentina is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Gyeonggi Province. Korea will then take on France at 8 p.m. Friday at Seoul World Cup Stadium.The tuneup matches are the first after the Olympic roster was finalized and the last before the Tokyo Olympics begin next week.Team Korea, led by coach Kim Hak-bum, will head to Japan on Saturday. Placed in Group B, South Korea will face New Zealand on July 22nd, Romania on the 25th and Honduras on the 28th.South Korea's best Olympics performance to date is a bronze medal at the 2012 London Games.